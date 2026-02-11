Left Menu

Operation Suraksha: Night-time Crackdown on Narcotics and Crime

Since December 2025, the City Police's Operation Suraksha has tackled drug-related crimes and public disturbances at night. This effort, involving police and the Central Crime Branch, has resulted in 151 narcotics cases and 1,280 public peace violations registered, with reduced crime rates in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:03 IST
Operation Suraksha: Night-time Crackdown on Narcotics and Crime
  • Country:
  • India

The City Police have intensified efforts in combating crime through a night-time initiative termed 'Operation Suraksha' since December 2025. This organised approach, carried out by city police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB), focuses on uprooting illegal and disorderly conduct in public areas during the night.

Through this operation, 151 cases involving narcotics have been lodged, alongside 1,280 cases under the Karnataka Police Act for public disturbances. Enforcing law and order, the police also executed 39 pending warrants and raided 215 suspected establishments.

As a direct result of the initiative, crimes such as chain and mobile snatching in Bengaluru have seen a decline. This proactive crackdown highlights increased safety measures and the police's commitment to maintaining public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dutch Court Orders Probe into Nexperia Tensions, Impacting China-Europe Relations

Dutch Court Orders Probe into Nexperia Tensions, Impacting China-Europe Rela...

 Global
2
Operation Prahar-2: Punjab's Crackdown on Crime and Drugs

Operation Prahar-2: Punjab's Crackdown on Crime and Drugs

 India
3
Scrutiny and Secrets: The Epstein Files and DOJ's Controversial Stance

Scrutiny and Secrets: The Epstein Files and DOJ's Controversial Stance

 Global
4
US Steers Venezuela's Oil Renaissance

US Steers Venezuela's Oil Renaissance

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026