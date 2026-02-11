Operation Suraksha: Night-time Crackdown on Narcotics and Crime

The City Police have intensified efforts in combating crime through a night-time initiative termed 'Operation Suraksha' since December 2025. This organised approach, carried out by city police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB), focuses on uprooting illegal and disorderly conduct in public areas during the night.

Through this operation, 151 cases involving narcotics have been lodged, alongside 1,280 cases under the Karnataka Police Act for public disturbances. Enforcing law and order, the police also executed 39 pending warrants and raided 215 suspected establishments.

As a direct result of the initiative, crimes such as chain and mobile snatching in Bengaluru have seen a decline. This proactive crackdown highlights increased safety measures and the police's commitment to maintaining public order.

