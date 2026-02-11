Left Menu

Tragic Collision at Sea: Deaths, Claims, and Investigations

Fifteen Afghan migrants perished in a collision off the Greek island of Chios. The autopsy reveals head injuries as the primary cause of death. Conflicting testimonies emerge regarding the coast guard's actions. A Moroccan survivor is detained on smuggling charges. Greece's migration policies and conduct remain under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:09 IST
Last week, a tragic incident occurred off the Greek island of Chios, resulting in the deaths of fifteen Afghan migrants. Autopsy reports indicate that head injuries, rather than drowning, were the most common cause of death, as revealed by Reuters.

A collision with a Greek coast guard vessel is at the heart of this catastrophe. While the coast guard maintains that the migrants' dinghy dangerously changed course without navigation lights, survivors tell a different story. They claim that no warning was given and that the dinghy held its course.

The ensuing investigation will likely focus on the nature of the collision's impact. Meanwhile, a Moroccan survivor has been detained on charges of smuggling and involvement in the crash, charges he denies amid the broader scrutiny of Greece's strict migration policies.

