Serbia's Judicial Reforms Ignite Controversy and EU Criticism

Judicial reforms in Serbia have sparked criticism from legal professionals and the EU, concerned about potential threats to judicial independence and EU accession. Critics argue the reforms could strengthen President Vucic's control and undermine high-profile corruption cases. Protests highlight the discontent with these amendments among the Serbian judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, legislative changes to Serbia's judicial system have stirred significant backlash from judges and prosecutors, igniting accusations of an authoritarian shift under President Aleksandar Vucic and threatening Serbia's aspirations for European Union membership.

While the Justice Ministry counters that these reforms aim to streamline judicial proceedings and enhance efficiency, skepticism persists. Ugljesa Mrdic from the Serbian Progressive Party claims the changes free the judiciary from foreign influence, but lawyers express fears over eroding independence and the stalling of major corruption prosecutions.

The European Union, engaged in accession talks with Serbia since 2014, also voiced its unease. With looming elections and ongoing protests, the reforms have become a contentious issue in Serbian politics, drawing intense scrutiny and sparking public demonstrations from legal professionals across the country.

