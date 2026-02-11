Serbia's Judicial Reforms Ignite Controversy and EU Criticism

This week, legislative changes to Serbia's judicial system have stirred significant backlash from judges and prosecutors, igniting accusations of an authoritarian shift under President Aleksandar Vucic and threatening Serbia's aspirations for European Union membership.

While the Justice Ministry counters that these reforms aim to streamline judicial proceedings and enhance efficiency, skepticism persists. Ugljesa Mrdic from the Serbian Progressive Party claims the changes free the judiciary from foreign influence, but lawyers express fears over eroding independence and the stalling of major corruption prosecutions.

The European Union, engaged in accession talks with Serbia since 2014, also voiced its unease. With looming elections and ongoing protests, the reforms have become a contentious issue in Serbian politics, drawing intense scrutiny and sparking public demonstrations from legal professionals across the country.

