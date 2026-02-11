Left Menu

High Profile Cases on Delhi High Court Agenda

Delhi High Court dealt with significant cases, including Vikas Yadav's furlough plea, the IRCTC scam involving Lalu Prasad Yadav, and a proposal for Hindi signage at the Supreme Court metro station. It also addressed concerns over rising missing persons and a lawsuit involving Rani Kapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:25 IST
The Delhi High Court was busy on Wednesday, addressing several prominent cases. Vikas Yadav, convicted for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, saw his plea for a 21-day furlough denied. Meanwhile, the court ruled that Lalu Prasad Yadav and family must face trial in the IRCTC scam.

Another intriguing case involved the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which was questioned about why 'Sarvoch Nyayalaya' could not be added to Supreme Court metro station signs in Devanagari script. This comes amid concerns over language representation in public spaces.

Further, the High Court addressed a surge in missing persons and a familial legal dispute involving Rani Kapur. In another critical appeal, the court set a date to hear the case of Kuldeep Sengar concerning the custodial death related to the Unnao rape survivor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

