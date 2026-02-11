Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh HC Upholds Government's Ladli Behna Yojana Policy Decision

The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a PIL challenging the Ladli Behna Yojana, emphasizing that policy decisions are within the government's domain. The court found no merit in claims of arbitrary stoppage of new registrations and held that policy implementation is at the government's discretion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh HC Upholds Government's Ladli Behna Yojana Policy Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) targeting the Ladli Behna Yojana, a government scheme for women. The court asserted that the state's policy decisions remain within its jurisdiction, and dismissed allegations of arbitrariness in halting new registrations.

Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi presided over the matter, filed by former Ratlam MLA Paras Saklecha. Saklecha argued that the scheme should offer every beneficiary Rs 3,000 monthly, register new participants, and lower the eligibility age to 18. However, the court upheld that these are policy decisions made by the state.

The scheme, launched by the BJP government before the 2023 assembly elections, currently benefits over 1.26 crore women who receive Rs 1,500 per month. The government has committed to increasing this amount to Rs 3,000 by 2028, but the court emphasized that such policies are for the state to implement as it sees fit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tilak Verma: The Batter Who Can't Let Go of His Bat

Tilak Verma: The Batter Who Can't Let Go of His Bat

 India
2
Canada's Captain Reflects on Missing Indian Stars in T20 World Cup

Canada's Captain Reflects on Missing Indian Stars in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Corruption Scandal Exposed in Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Scheme

Corruption Scandal Exposed in Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Scheme

 India
4
Nationwide Strike Unifies Workers and Farmers Against Government Policies

Nationwide Strike Unifies Workers and Farmers Against Government Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026