High Drama as BJP MLA Evades Arrest in Murder Case

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP MLA B A Basavaraj remains out of reach after the Karnataka High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in connection to a murder case. Home Minister G Parameshwara has advised the MLA to surrender voluntarily, warning that the police will apprehend him if necessary.

The state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has deployed several special teams to locate Basavaraj, who is alleged to be absconding. The legislator is accused of involvement in the murder of Shivaprakash, known as Bikla Shiva, adding another layer of tension to Karnataka's political landscape.

In a separate incident, the security measures at Vidhana Soudha have come into question after a theft in the office of the Urban Development Minister. An employee was arrested for allegedly stealing a bag containing gold and cash. Home Minister Parameshwara has ordered an investigation to assess how the bag went unnoticed into the state Secretariat.

(With inputs from agencies.)