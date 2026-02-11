Left Menu

Tragic Case of Familial Betrayal: Uncle Accused of Heinous Crimes

A man in Sultanpur was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping his 17-year-old niece, leaving her five months pregnant. The victim informed State Women's Commission Vice President Aparna Yadav about the prolonged abuse. Yadav condemned the incident and demanded strict legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been apprehended in Sultanpur for the alleged kidnapping and rape of his 17-year-old niece, leading to her being five months pregnant, confirmed law enforcement on Wednesday. The girl's mother reported her missing on January 22, prompting an immediate investigation.

Mobile call records initially guided the police investigation, eventually resulting in the arrest of the accused, the girl's uncle, in the connecting Sultanpur district. Inspector in-charge Shriram Pandey stated that the perpetrator has been charged under the POCSO Act and related offenses and has since been detained.

State Women's Commission Vice President Aparna Yadav, informed by the victim of the enduring abuse during an inspection visit, has urged prompt and firm legal recourse. Yadav emphasized the severity of the crime and advocated for stringent legal measures, underscoring the need for immediate medical care for the victim.

