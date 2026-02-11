Rising Islamist Violence: Tragedy Strikes Pakistan's Police

In a tragic incident amid escalating Islamist violence, militants killed five police officers in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, according to police reports. The officers came under attack while returning from an operation targeting militants near the city of Dera Ismail Khan.

The attackers, concealed in a forest, exchanged gunfire with the police patrol, resulting in the deaths. In a swift retaliatory move, police managed to kill four of the attackers. No group has claimed responsibility for the deadly encounter.

This city borders the lawless Waziristan district, adjacent to Afghanistan, a known haven for local Taliban militants. Militant attacks have increased since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended a ceasefire with the government in late 2022. Just recently, a suicide bombing at an Islamabad mosque killed over 30 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)