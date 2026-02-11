Left Menu

Bail Granted to Alleged Gangster in Extortion Case

The court in Gautam Buddh Nagar granted anticipatory bail to alleged gangster Ravi Kana in an extortion case. Conditions imposed include not influencing witnesses and appearing before the investigation officer. The case was filed under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gautam Buddh Nagar court has granted anticipatory bail to alleged gangster Ravi Kana in a high-profile extortion case. This decision, announced on Wednesday, requires Kana, also known as Ravi Nagar, to submit a personal bond of Rs 35,000 and one surety upon any arrest.

The court ordered Kana to abstain from influencing witnesses and instructed him to appear before the investigating officer within a week, barring any notice. Moreover, Kana is restricted from leaving the country without prior trial court approval as part of the bail conditions. The anticipatory bail application followed his release from Banda jail on January 29, despite a B-warrant issued by Noida police.

The case, according to the FIR filed at Sector 63 police station, falls under several serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal intimidation and extortion. During a prior hearing, an explanation was sought from the Banda jail superintendent regarding Kana's earlier release. Advocate Lalit Mohan Gupta represented Kana in the hearing while DGC (Crime) Brahmjeet Singh stood for the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

