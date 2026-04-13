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Assam Government Challenges Anticipatory Bail Granted to Congress Leader Pawan Khera

The Assam government has approached the Supreme Court to contest the Telangana High Court's decision to grant interim anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera. The case pertains to allegations made against the wife of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Conditions include a bond, availability for interrogation, and restrictions on public statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:24 IST
Assam Government Challenges Anticipatory Bail Granted to Congress Leader Pawan Khera
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has escalated its legal strategy by appealing to the Supreme Court over the Telangana High Court's decision to allow Congress leader Pawan Khera one-week transit anticipatory bail. This legal action is in response to charges related to allegations Khera made against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On April 10, the Telangana High Court granted Khera temporary relief, permitting him to apply for further legal protection while stipulating several conditions. These include executing a personal bond of Rs one lakh, ensuring his availability for police interrogation, and restricting his travel without court approval.

Khera, who alleges multiple undeclared passports and foreign properties were linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, stands accused under various sections concerning false statements and cheating. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case continues to draw significant attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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