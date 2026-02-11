Family Tragedy in Vignana Nagar: Son Arrested for Parents' Murder

In a harrowing incident in Vignana Nagar, a 33-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday, accused of fatally stabbing his parents. The victims, identified as retired Navy Captain Naveen Chandra Bhat, 60, and dentist Dr. Shyamala Bhat, 55, succumbed to their injuries despite being rushed to Manipal Hospital.

Authorities report that Rohan Chandra Bhat, the couple's son, allegedly attacked them with a knife due to a family dispute. The motive behind this violent act is still under investigation, though a complaint filed by a neighbor led to a murder case registration at HAL Police Station.

Pending a post-mortem examination, the bodies are at Bowring Hospital's mortuary, awaiting the arrival of the couple's daughter from the US. The accused is expected to appear in court shortly as police continue to probe the tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)