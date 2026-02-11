Left Menu

Tragic End: Police Recruitment Candidate Dies Post 1,600-Metre Run

A police recruitment candidate named Deepak Waghule, 26, died after completing a 1,600-metre run in Beed, Maharashtra. Despite medical assistance, he was declared dead at the Civil Hospital. The cause of death is under investigation, with results pending postmortem. The recruitment drive included 496 candidates aiming for 174 constable positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:56 IST
Tragic End: Police Recruitment Candidate Dies Post 1,600-Metre Run
A tragic incident unfolded during a police recruitment drive in Beed district, Maharashtra, as 26-year-old candidate Deepak Waghule lost his life after completing a 1,600-metre run. Officials reported that Waghule, a resident of Mandkhel, Parli, was among 496 candidates vying for 174 police constable positions.

After finishing the run shortly before 1 PM, Waghule rested and then proceeded to the medical room. The medical team noticed his pulse was dropping, prompting immediate transfer to the Civil Hospital. Despite efforts, Waghule was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities have registered a case of accidental death with Shivajinagar Police Station. The exact cause of Waghule's death will be determined following the postmortem report, which is currently awaited by investigators.

