Shocking Crime in Nagpur: Teen Girl Traumatically Abused

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three individuals in Nagpur's Nandanvan area, leading to a grave investigation by the local police. A 19-year-old man has been arrested and two minors have been detained in connection with this heinous act, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The crime unfolded on Tuesday when one of the accused invited the victim, who was known to him, to his room. Upon her arrival, two others were also present. The group then filmed the girl and the friend in a private moment, before threatening to release the footage.

The crime only came to public attention after the girl's health began to deteriorate. It was then she confided in her family about the traumatic incidents. A case was subsequently registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigation efforts are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)