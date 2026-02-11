Kosovo's Political Reawakening: New Parliament Convenes After Prolonged Deadlock

In a bid to end a prolonged political deadlock, Kosovo's new parliament convened on Wednesday following a snap election in December. The assembly's primary objective is to swiftly approve a new government.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti is set to continue his leadership after his Self-Determination party secured 57 seats in the 120-member parliament, paving the way for a coalition with several ethnic minority groups. The lawmakers chose former justice minister Albulena Haxhiu as the new parliament speaker during their first session.

Amid simmering tensions with Serbia, Kosovo aims to tackle urgent tasks such as approving this year's delayed budget and electing a new president in March. The new parliament's formation was postponed due to a recount spurred by voting irregularities. Kurti, a former political prisoner, has been a pivotal figure in EU-mediated talks regarding Kosovo-Serbia relations.

