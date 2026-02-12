Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

U.S. ​President ​Donald Trump ‌said nothing definitive ​was decided during his "very good" ‌meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday but that ‌negotiations with Iran toward ‌a deal would continue.

"There was nothing definitive reached ⁠other ​than ⁠I insisted that negotiations with Iran ⁠continue to see whether or ​not a Deal can be ⁠consummated," Trump posted on Truth ⁠Social. "Additionally, ​we discussed the tremendous progress being ⁠made in Gaza, and the Region ⁠in ⁠general."

