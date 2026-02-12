Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 00:41 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said nothing definitive was decided during his "very good" meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday but that negotiations with Iran toward a deal would continue.
"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
