Olympics-LA28 retains Wasserman as chairman despite Epstein ties

"The ⁠Executive Committee of the Board has determined that based on ⁠these ​facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past ten years, Mr. ⁠Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe ⁠and ⁠successful Games," the LA28 Executive Committee of the Board said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 00:51 IST
Organisers of the ​2028 Los Angeles ​Olympics said on ‌Wednesday they ​had reviewed chairman Casey Wasserman's past interactions with convicted sex trafficker ‌Ghislaine Maxwell and determined that he should remain in his role. Files published by the U.S. Justice Department late ‌last month included email exchanges from 2003 between Wasserman, ‌who was married at the time, and Maxwell, the former girlfriend of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

LA28 ⁠organisers ​said they ⁠take allegations of misconduct seriously and, with the assistance of outside ⁠counsel, found Wasserman's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did ​not go beyond what has already been publicly documented. "The ⁠Executive Committee of the Board has determined that based on ⁠these ​facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past ten years, Mr. ⁠Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe ⁠and ⁠successful Games," the LA28 Executive Committee of the Board said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

