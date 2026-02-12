Left Menu

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright visits Venezuela to assess oil industry overhaul

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 12-02-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 01:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright arrived in Venezuela for a firsthand assessment of the country's oil industry, a visit that further asserts the US government's self-appointed role in turning around Venezuela's dilapidated energy sector. Wright's visit comes as the administration of US President Donald Trump continues to lift sanctions to allow foreign companies to operate in Venezuela and help rebuild the nation's most important industry. It follows last month's enactment of a Venezuelan law that opened the nation's oil sector to private investment, reversing a tenet of the self-proclaimed socialist movement that has ruled the country for more than two decades. Wright met Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez at Miraflores presidential palace in the capital, Caracas, on Wednesday. He is expected to meet with government officials, oil executives and others during a three-day visit to the South American country. ''He will also visit some of the nation's oil fields to see firsthand how President Trump's historic US-Venezuela Energy Deal is unleashing peace and prosperity,'' the US Department of Energy said Wednesday in a statement. Rodríguez was sworn into her new role after the brazen January 3 seizure of then-President Nicolás Maduro in a US military attack in Venezuela's capital, Caracas. She proposed the overhaul of the country's energy law after Trump said his administration would take control of Venezuela's oil exports and revitalise the ailing industry by luring foreign investment. Rodríguez's government expects the changes to serve as assurances for major US oil companies that have so far hesitated about returning to the volatile country. Some of those companies lost investments when the ruling party enacted the existing law two decades ago to favour Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA. The new law now grants private companies control over oil production and sales, ending PDVSA's monopoly over those activities as well as pricing. It also allows for independent arbitration of disputes, removing a mandate for disagreements to be settled only in Venezuelan courts, which are controlled by the ruling party. Foreign investors view the involvement of independent arbitrators as crucial to guard against future expropriation.

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

