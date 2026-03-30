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Diplomatic Ties Renewed: US Embassy Reopens in Caracas

The United States has reopened its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, marking a significant renewal of diplomatic relations after seven years. The embassy underwent substantial repairs and now allows a US diplomatic team previously working from Colombia to engage directly with Venezuela's interim government, civil society, and private sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:06 IST
Diplomatic Ties Renewed: US Embassy Reopens in Caracas
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  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has officially reopened its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, after restoring full diplomatic relations with the country. This follows the expulsion of former President Nicolas Maduro by the Trump administration in January.

The State Department announced the resumption of normal operations at the Caracas embassy, previously closed for seven years since President Trump's first term. The embassy, requiring significant repairs including mould remediation, is now operational.

A team of US diplomats, earlier based in Colombia, will now engage directly with Venezuela's interim government, civil society, and private sector. The State Department stated this is a new chapter in US-Venezuelan diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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