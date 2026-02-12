Gates Foundation says it did not make any payments to Epstein

The ​Gates Foundation ​said on Wednesday ‌it did ​not make any payments to late ‌financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or employ him at any time, ‌after the U.S. Department of Justice ‌released emails that included communications between Epstein and the foundation's staff.

"On the basis ⁠of ​Epstein's claims ⁠that he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources ⁠for global health and development, a small ​number of foundation employees interacted with ⁠Epstein to try to secure this ⁠potential ​funding," the foundation said in a statement.

"Ultimately, the foundation did ⁠not pursue any collaboration with Epstein and ⁠no ⁠fund was ever created," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)