Left Menu

Gates Foundation says it did not make any payments to Epstein

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 01:57 IST
Gates Foundation says it did not make any payments to Epstein

The ​Gates Foundation ​said on Wednesday ‌it did ​not make any payments to late ‌financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or employ him at any time, ‌after the U.S. Department of Justice ‌released emails that included communications between Epstein and the foundation's staff.

"On the basis ⁠of ​Epstein's claims ⁠that he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources ⁠for global health and development, a small ​number of foundation employees interacted with ⁠Epstein to try to secure this ⁠potential ​funding," the foundation said in a statement.

"Ultimately, the foundation did ⁠not pursue any collaboration with Epstein and ⁠no ⁠fund was ever created," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK's Starmer condemns billionaire Ratcliffe's immigration comments, calls for apology

UK's Starmer condemns billionaire Ratcliffe's immigration comments, calls fo...

 United Kingdom
2
CORRECTED-Northrop Grumman and Polish arms maker aim to produce more than 180,000 artillery shells a year in Poland

CORRECTED-Northrop Grumman and Polish arms maker aim to produce more than 18...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-'It's time to get aggressive', Border Patrol agent says in Chicago shooting video

UPDATE 1-'It's time to get aggressive', Border Patrol agent says in Chicago ...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends muted after strong jobs data nibbles at Fed rate cut bets

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends muted after strong jobs data nibbles at Fed rate ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026