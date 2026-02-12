Left Menu

CORRECTED-China's chief trade negotiator meets Mexico's deputy economy minister in Beijing

CORRECTED-China's chief trade negotiator meets Mexico's deputy economy minister in Beijing

China's chief trade negotiator ‌Li Chenggang met ‌Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Vidal Llerenas ⁠in ​Beijing ⁠on Monday, China's commerce ⁠ministry said in a statement ​on Thursday.

The two ⁠sides had in-depth ⁠exchanges ​on bilateral economic and trade relations ⁠and other issues, ⁠the ⁠ministry said.

