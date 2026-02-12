CORRECTED-China's chief trade negotiator meets Mexico's deputy economy minister in Beijing
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 10:21 IST
China's chief trade negotiator Li Chenggang met Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Vidal Llerenas in Beijing on Monday, China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The two sides had in-depth exchanges on bilateral economic and trade relations and other issues, the ministry said.
