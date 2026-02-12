Left Menu

Bomb threat email to Hyderabad airport turns out to be a hoax

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-02-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 13:30 IST
Authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here have declared a bomb threat a hoax after conducting thorough terminal inspections. They received an email warning of a blast at the airport timed to the arrival of a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain, police said on Thursday. The RGI Airport Customer support received the bomb threat email on Wednesday night from an unknown email id with the message titled ''Blast in Hyderabad Airport Terminals When Gulf Air 274 From Bahrain Lands to RGIA''. ''The email threatened a blast at the airport at the time of flight landing. By the time the email was received, the flight had already landed. Security checking was carried out and nothing suspicious was found, and the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax,'' a police official said. A case was registered, police added.

