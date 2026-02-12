SC Collegium approves proposal to appoint 7 additional judges as permanent in Kerala HC

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday approved a proposal to appoint seven additional judges as permanent judges in the Kerala High Court. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant took the decision at a meeting held on Thursday. The names which have been approved are – Justice Abdul Hakhim Mullappally Abdul Aziz, Justice Syam Kumar Vadakke Mudavakkat, Justice Harisankar Vijayan Menon, Justice Manu Sreedharan Nair, Justice Easwaran Subramani, Justice Manoj Pulamby Madhavan, and Justice Marakkaparambil Bhargavan Snehalatha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)