PDUNASS Holds IBC Workshop for EPFO Trustees on Insolvency Process

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), New Delhi, conducted a half-day workshop on the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, aimed at strengthening institutional capacity within the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The workshop was organised for Members of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Members of the Investment Committee of CBT, and senior officers of EPFO to enhance understanding of insolvency resolution mechanisms and associated legal and administrative implications.

Strengthening Institutional Preparedness

The programme was graced virtually by Shri Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC). Also attending virtually was Ms. Roli Shukla Malge, Financial Adviser & Chief Accounts Officer (FA & CAO), EPFO.

Among those present were Shri Kumar Rohit, Director, PDUNASS, and Shri M.M. Ashraf, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner, along with officers from EPFO Head Office and PDUNASS.

Addressing participants, Shri Ramesh Krishnamurthi underscored the importance of a clear and informed understanding of the insolvency framework for statutory bodies like EPFO.

He emphasised that timely and well-informed decision-making in insolvency-related matters is critical to safeguarding the interests of EPFO subscribers while ensuring compliance with the evolving legal landscape.

Focused Sessions on CIRP and Post-Resolution Issues

The workshop featured focused sessions covering:

The insolvency resolution framework under IBC

Legal finality and procedural aspects of CIRP

Post-resolution recovery mechanisms

Exceptions and administrative closure processes

The sessions enabled trustees and senior officers to engage in meaningful deliberations on complex and sensitive insolvency-related issues that may impact EPFO’s financial and administrative responsibilities.

Capacity Building for Evolving Legal Challenges

Shri Kumar Rohit highlighted that such workshops equip EPFO leadership and decision-makers with clarity, confidence and contextual understanding when navigating intricate legal and financial frameworks.

The initiative reflects PDUNASS’s ongoing commitment to capacity building and strengthening EPFO’s preparedness in addressing challenges arising under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

As insolvency cases increasingly intersect with financial institutions and statutory bodies, enhanced institutional awareness is expected to support better governance, informed investment decisions and protection of subscribers’ interests.