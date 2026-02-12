Left Menu

EC to hold virtual meeting with Bengal poll officials on Friday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:38 IST
The Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and district officials on Friday to review poll preparations, a senior official said. ''During the meeting, we will review how poll preparations have progressed on the ground and assess the readiness at the district level once the SIR is completed,'' he said. ''Discussions on certificate verification and other related issues are also expected,'' he added. Sources said the full bench of the EC will visit the state on March 1 and 2, and if a consensus is reached, the poll schedule will be declared soon after. Reports suggest the commission is considering a four-phase election, which could see voting conclude by April, they said. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 28, following the conclusion of the SIR process. The list of polling booths, including those in multi-storey residential complexes, will be released on February 25. ''While political activity is intensifying ahead of the polls, the EC is taking all necessary steps to ensure the election is conducted smoothly,'' the official added.

