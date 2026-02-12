Left Menu

SECL's DigiCOAL Showcased as Model of Transparent, Tech-Driven Mining Reform

The inclusion of DigiCOAL at a national-level platform reflects growing recognition of technology-led reforms within India’s coal and mining sector.

Image Credit: X(@secl_cil)
  • India

In a major endorsement of the Ministry of Coal’s drive toward digital governance and operational transparency, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) presented its flagship digital transformation initiative, DigiCOAL, at the National Workshop on “Digital Initiatives for Increasing Transparency in Governance.”

The workshop, organised by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), was held at the SCOPE Convention Centre in New Delhi on 11 February 2026. The inclusion of DigiCOAL at a national-level platform reflects growing recognition of technology-led reforms within India’s coal and mining sector.

Aligning with the Ministry’s Vision for Transparent Governance

SECL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited under the Ministry of Coal, showcased DigiCOAL as a model of how digital tools can strengthen oversight, accountability, and efficiency in large-scale mining operations.

The initiative reflects the Ministry’s broader policy direction, which prioritises:

  • Transparency in operations

  • Institutional accountability

  • Technology-driven monitoring

  • Data-backed decision-making

  • Digitally integrated systems

The Ministry of Coal has consistently emphasised modernisation as a strategic imperative, aligning the sector with the Government of India’s wider push for transparent and accountable governance across public institutions.

DigiCOAL: A Comprehensive Digital Mining Ecosystem

DigiCOAL represents an integrated digital ecosystem designed to enhance real-time visibility into mining operations and create a tamper-resistant governance framework.

By embedding advanced technologies into operational workflows, SECL has strengthened its capacity for continuous monitoring, performance evaluation and preventive oversight.

Key components of DigiCOAL include:

Real-Time HEMM Fleet Monitoring

Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM), including shovels, dumpers and dozers, are equipped with sensor-based monitoring systems that track:

  • Equipment location

  • Operating hours

  • Fuel consumption

  • Idle time

  • Route adherence

The system automatically flags anomalies such as unusual fuel drops, excessive idling, and deviations from designated routes. This reduces operational inefficiencies while improving transparency and cost control.

Video Analytics and Connected Worker Systems

Advanced video analytics and connected worker technologies enhance both operational control and safety compliance.

These systems enable:

  • Real-time surveillance of mine sites

  • Monitoring of safety protocols

  • Faster emergency response

  • Improved workforce accountability

By integrating safety and operational monitoring, SECL has strengthened compliance and risk management practices.

Drone-Based Surveillance for Preventive Oversight

Drone technology has been deployed for mine surveys and terrain monitoring. The use of aerial mapping enables:

  • Identification of encroachments

  • Monitoring of haul roads and slopes

  • Assessment of drainage systems during monsoon

  • Improved regulatory compliance

Drone-based monitoring supports preventive governance by detecting risks before they escalate into operational or environmental challenges.

Data-Driven Mine Planning and Production Optimisation

DigiCOAL incorporates advanced analytics to improve mine planning and optimise drilling and blasting systems. This data-driven approach ensures:

  • More scientific production processes

  • Greater measurement accuracy

  • Improved output planning

  • Reduced resource wastage

The integration of analytics enhances predictability and strengthens production efficiency.

Integrated Digital Governance Framework

Beyond field-level monitoring, DigiCOAL includes a suite of digital administrative systems such as:

  • Digital land records management

  • Online training modules

  • Spare parts management systems

  • A centralised digital war room for oversight

These tools collectively establish a unified, tamper-proof digital governance structure, enabling end-to-end transparency across SECL’s operations.

National Recognition and Sectoral Transformation

The presentation of DigiCOAL at the CVC-organised national workshop highlights how policy guidance from the Ministry of Coal is translating into tangible operational reforms.

By combining institutional policy direction with advanced technology adoption at the operational level, the coal sector is undergoing a structural transformation.

Initiatives like DigiCOAL demonstrate that mining operations can simultaneously:

  • Meet national energy demands

  • Improve operational efficiency

  • Strengthen regulatory compliance

  • Enhance transparency and accountability

Toward a Future-Ready Mining Ecosystem

The recognition of DigiCOAL at a national governance platform reinforces the coal sector’s commitment to building a future-ready and digitally empowered mining ecosystem.

As India continues to balance energy security with governance reform, digital transformation initiatives such as DigiCOAL signal a clear shift toward smarter, data-driven and transparent mining practices aligned with national development priorities.

 

