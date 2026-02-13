All opposing mining near Tadoba tiger reserve, HC will take a call: Mungantiwar

Senior BJP leader and Ballarpur MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar has said ''all are opposed'' to a proposed mining project near the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. The Bombay High Court has taken cognisance of the matter and will give necessary directions, he said on Thursday. The State Board for Wildlife has given its nod to the 'Lohardongri' iron ore project in the Bramhapuri division near the tiger corridor between TATR, Gadchiroli and other districts, with the condition of minimum environmental damage. Responding to a question about mining, Mungantiwar said, ''All are opposed to the Lohardongri project. The proposal will not be sent to the Centre as the HC has taken cognisance of it. I think the high court will decide whether the project should go ahead,'' he said. To a question about his party securing the mayor's post in Chandrapur, Mungantiwar said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had given him that responsibility. ''I had suggested the name of Sangeeta Khandekar, a BJP loyalist, and our party's senior leaders accepted it,'' he said. On Tuesday, the BJP, with support from Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators, managed to install its mayor in Chandrapur despite the Congress emerging as the largest party in the January 15 civic elections. Khandekar won by a single vote, defeating Congress candidate Vaishali Mahadule. Khandekar's election was the result of a surprise alliance between pre-poll rivals Sena (UBT) and the BJP. In the elections for the 66-member Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, the Congress won 27 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 23 seats and the Sena-UBT (6). Mungantiwar said the BJP's Chandrapur city president will be appointed soon. Earlier, the BJP had relieved its Chandrapur unit chief from his post, accusing him of tampering with the approved list of candidates before the civic polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)