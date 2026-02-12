Punjab CM unveils logo of investor summit PPIS

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday unveiled the logo of the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit (PPIS) 2026 at a high-level review meeting here. The three-day summit will be held from March 13 to 15 at Plaksha University in Mohali and will focus on the theme ''Punjab Means Business - Policy to Practice.'' The theme underlines the state government's emphasis on implementation, measurable outcomes and investor-friendly governance. The meeting was attended by Industries and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora, the Chief Secretary, senior officials and representatives of Invest Punjab. According to an official statement, the newly unveiled logo reflects Punjab's economic strength, technological progress, sustainability and growth-oriented approach, highlighting the state's push for industrial expansion, digital reforms and green development. Briefing the chief minister, Sanjeev Arora said preparations for the summit are progressing as planned, including infrastructure readiness, coordination with partner countries and outreach activities. He added that national and international roadshows have received an encouraging response from industry leaders and global investors. Mann said the summit would act as a platform for partnership and execution, ensuring that policies are framed in consultation with industry and implemented within defined timelines using digital accountability systems. He said Punjab's reform-driven governance has already yielded results, with the state securing investments worth around Rs 1.5 lakh crore and generating employment for over five lakh people across districts. The unveiling of the logo marks a key milestone ahead of the summit and signals Punjab's readiness to welcome domestic and global investors, the statement said.

