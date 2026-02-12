Left Menu

Assam: Himanta reviews Emergency Landing Facility ahead of inauguration by PM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reviewed the Emergency Landing Facility ELF, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, at Moran in Dibrugarh district. Sarma reviewed a stretch of National Highway-37, a part of the ELF, and interacted with Indian Air Force personnel along with senior officials of the state government.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:39 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reviewed the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF), scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, at Moran in Dibrugarh district. Sarma reviewed a stretch of National Highway-37, a part of the ELF, and interacted with Indian Air Force personnel along with senior officials of the state government. ''All preparations are complete for @IAF_MCC's historic landing and take-off demonstration scheduled on 14 February in presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi,'' Sarma posted on X. He also expressed hope that the event will inspire students to join the air force and serve the nation. The IAF had also conducted a rehearsal of the air show earlier in the day. ''People of Assam are in awe! The @IAF_MCC landing and taking off exercise from the Emergency Landing Facility on the Moran highway is nothing but phenomenal,'' the CM said. ''All thanks to adarniya @narendramodi ji's bold vision - Assam's highways now add to our defence preparedness,'' Sarma said. Modi will arrive at Chabua and board the C-130 aircraft from there, and land at the ELF following which he will witness a 20-minute air show comprising Tejas, Sukhoi, Rafaele and others by the IAF personnel. The PM will then leave for Guwahati for the second leg of his visit during the day. The northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) is a 4.2-km reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass that will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for IAF fighter jets and transport aircraft, strengthening defense, logistics, and disaster response, officials said. The facility is designed for both civil and military use, serving as an alternative to the Dibrugarh airport in case of emergency. India's first ELF was inaugurated in 2021 in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

