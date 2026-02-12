Left Menu

PM to inaugurate emergency landing facility on bypass in Assam's Dibrugarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an emergency landing facility on a bypass in Dibrugarh district of Assam on February 14 and dedicate to the nation this first-of-its-kind facility in the northeast region, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:05 IST
PM to inaugurate emergency landing facility on bypass in Assam's Dibrugarh
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an emergency landing facility on a bypass in Dibrugarh district of Assam on February 14 and dedicate to the nation this first-of-its-kind facility in the northeast region, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The facility, on the Moran bypass, opens an identified stretch on the highway as an ''alternative runway'' during contingencies, which would be capable of handling emergency landing and take-off operations of fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters, it said. This will also prove instrumental during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in far-flung areas, it said. ''The state of Assam is going to witness a historic event, the inauguration of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran bypass in Dibrugarh district on February 14. This ELF is the first of its kind in the northeast region,'' the ministry said in a statement. The prime minister will be inaugurating and dedicating this facility to the nation, it said. The occasion holds profound significance towards national security and would also be witnessed by the governor and the chief minister of Assam as well as civil and military dignitaries, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nationwide trade unions strike: Employees hold protest in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Nationwide trade unions strike: Employees hold protest in Punjab, Haryana, C...

 India
2
One in two people facing cataract blindness need access to surgery: Lancet study

One in two people facing cataract blindness need access to surgery: Lancet s...

 India
3
FM Sitharaman asks MPs to urge their state governments to participate in schemes announced in the Budget.

FM Sitharaman asks MPs to urge their state governments to participate in sch...

 India
4
Taural India commissions Rs 500 cr aluminium sand-casting plant in Maharashtra

Taural India commissions Rs 500 cr aluminium sand-casting plant in Maharasht...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026