Karnataka: Budget session set from March 6 to 27: Minister

The budget session of the Karnataka Legislature will begin on March 6 and conclude on March 27, Minister H K Patil said on Thursday. He added that the 14-day session was approved during a cabinet meeting. ''It will be a full-fledged session from March 6 to March 27,'' the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs told reporters after the meeting.

