Left Menu

Karnataka: Budget session set from March 6 to 27: Minister

The budget session of the Karnataka Legislature will begin on March 6 and conclude on March 27, Minister H K Patil said on Thursday. It will be a full-fledged session from March 6 to March 27, the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs told reporters after the meeting.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:40 IST
Karnataka: Budget session set from March 6 to 27: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session of the Karnataka Legislature will begin on March 6 and conclude on March 27, Minister H K Patil said on Thursday. He added that the 14-day session was approved during a cabinet meeting. ''It will be a full-fledged session from March 6 to March 27,'' the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs told reporters after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man booked for staging firing incident in Nanded

Man booked for staging firing incident in Nanded

 India
2
UPDATE 2-In milestone, US pulls out of strategic Syria base and hands it over to Damascus

UPDATE 2-In milestone, US pulls out of strategic Syria base and hands it ove...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu says Trump may be creating conditions for Iran deal

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu says Trump may be creating conditions for Iran d...

 Global
4
Ludhiana businessman arrested in Rs 9 crore GST fraud

Ludhiana businessman arrested in Rs 9 crore GST fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026