Karnataka: Budget session set from March 6 to 27: Minister
The budget session of the Karnataka Legislature will begin on March 6 and conclude on March 27, Minister H K Patil said on Thursday. It will be a full-fledged session from March 6 to March 27, the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs told reporters after the meeting.
Updated: 12-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:40 IST
