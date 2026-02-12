UPDATE 1-South Africa will deploy army to step up fight against organised crime

South African ‌President Cyril Ramaphosa ​said on Thursday that he would deploy the army to ‌help the police fight organised crime, saying it would be one of the main areas the country's ‌coalition government would focus on this year.

Ramaphosa added in ‌a state of the nation address that the initial deployment would be in the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces, where ⁠Cape ​Town ⁠and Johannesburg are located. "Organised crime is now the most immediate ⁠threat to our democracy, our society and our economic ​development. Our primary focus this year is on stepping ⁠up the fight against organised crime and criminal syndicates," Ramaphosa ⁠said.

"I ​have directed the minister of police and the SANDF (South African National Defence Force) ⁠to develop a technical plan on where our security forces ⁠should ⁠be deployed within the next few days," he continued.

