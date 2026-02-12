IHCL Q3 consolidated net profit up 50.86 pc at Rs 954.24 crore

The Indian Hotels Company on Thursday reported a 50.86 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 954.24 crores during the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous financial year. The company's net profit stood at Rs 632.53 crores during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, IHCL said in a statement. The PAT was driven by the exceptional items, which mainly include profit on sale of entire equity stake in joint venture company with the GVK group at Rs 327 crores. There was also an impact on account of New Labour Codes of Rs 37 crores, IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal told PTI. Revenue from operations of the company witnessed 12.19 per cent growth at Rs 2,841.96 crores during the quarter under review compared with Rs 2,533 crores in the same period of the previous year. ''Third quarter of FY26 marks 15th consecutive quarter of record performance with a consolidated revenue of Rs 2,900 crores, a 12 per cent growth over the previous year, EBITDA of Rs 1,134 crores and an EBITDA margin of 39.1 per cent. ''The revenue in the quarter was driven by a strong same-store performance ... supported by a 17 per cent growth in airline and institutional catering and 31 per cent growth in New Businesses. The hotel segment reported a revenue of Rs 2,579 crores, resulting in the best-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 1,050 crores,'' Chhatwal said. The company has a strong pipeline of 32 hotels in 2025-26, and 40 next year, he said adding that ''this does not include the acquisitions that we have made.'' When asked about if the company is looking at acquisition for opportunities that aligns with IHCL brands, Chhatwal said, ''Absolutely, because we are debt free, we have a good capital structure. We have almost Rs 3,900 crore cash, which we will deploy intelligently and not foolishly.'' He further said that the company, which now has 10 brands, will need to absorb the growth and the brands, build the scale in the brands before planning to add more to the portfolio. ''Because without absorbing this growth, to start thinking of another new brand, we will not get this anywhere,'' he added. When asked about the summer trends, Chhatwal said, everything is looking good and other than the summer vacations there are a series of international events lined up in the country which will be interesting. ''Everything looks good and the sector is doing well and is expected to do well. More than the exams, the other thing is the international delegations that are coming. and I think that is far more interesting for us. They will help us in showcasing not just India but also our hospitality,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)