Man booked for staging firing incident in Nanded

A man who claimed he was fired upon in Maharashtra's Nanded district was booked for allegedly staging the incident, a police official said on Thursday. Sheikh Shami alias Arbaaz Sheikh Rauf (25), a resident of Madni Colony, had lodged a complaint on Wednesday claiming eight persons on four motorcycles came up to him, with one of them opening fire, the official said. ''One bullet struck his arm and another hit his scooter. Shaikh named three persons in the group as well. However, a probe revealed gaps in his version. Within hours, it was revealed that the firing incident was fabricated. Arbaaz had allegedly arranged the firing on himself and lodged a false complaint,'' he said. He allegedly did this to avoid detection of a pistol he possesses, the official said.

