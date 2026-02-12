Left Menu

Man booked for staging firing incident in Nanded

Sheikh Shami alias Arbaaz Sheikh Rauf 25, a resident of Madni Colony, had lodged a complaint on Wednesday claiming eight persons on four motorcycles came up to him, with one of them opening fire, the official said. Arbaaz had allegedly arranged the firing on himself and lodged a false complaint, he said.

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:13 IST
Man booked for staging firing incident in Nanded
  Country:
  India

A man who claimed he was fired upon in Maharashtra's Nanded district was booked for allegedly staging the incident, a police official said on Thursday. Sheikh Shami alias Arbaaz Sheikh Rauf (25), a resident of Madni Colony, had lodged a complaint on Wednesday claiming eight persons on four motorcycles came up to him, with one of them opening fire, the official said. ''One bullet struck his arm and another hit his scooter. Shaikh named three persons in the group as well. However, a probe revealed gaps in his version. Within hours, it was revealed that the firing incident was fabricated. Arbaaz had allegedly arranged the firing on himself and lodged a false complaint,'' he said. He allegedly did this to avoid detection of a pistol he possesses, the official said.

