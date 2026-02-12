Farmer killed, 8 injured in bear attack in Maharashtra's Nanded

A farmer was killed and eight others were injured in a bear attack in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a forest department official said on Thursday. The incident took place at 11pm on Tuesday in Dayal Dhanora village in Kinwat tehsil, he added. ''Datta Baliram Jadhav (55) was killed in the attack that took place when he and others were irrigating the fields. Those who rushed in to save them from the bear were also attacked by the animal. Eight persons have been injured, including one seriously. He has been shifted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for advanced treatment,'' the official said. While Chandrasingh Sheshrao Rathod (30) was seriously injured, others who sustained wounds are Shankar Tanaji Jadhav (50), Sudarshan Datta Pawar (35), Pandit Jaisingh Jadhav (22), Vinod Sheshrao Rathod (34), Arvind Sheshrao Jadhav (35), Sanjay Dutt Jadhav (40) and Ramesh Baliram Jadhav, (45), he said. A forest department team is at the village to track the bear, the official said, adding villagers have been asked to remain vigilant.

