Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh on Thursday appeared at the Secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib in connection with the detention of two individuals for the circumambulation of Sri Darbar Sahib without the permission of the shrine management. SSP Gurmeet Singh met Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, at the Secretariat, where he offered his clarification and tendered an apology for the ''lapse.'' Speaking to the media in this regard, the Jathedar said Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib, the central religious shrine of the Sikhs, gives the message of universal brotherhood to the world, and its four doors are open to all. He said that devotees from across the globe visit the holy shrine with deep reverence and faith. He said that the SSP Fazilka has presented his version of events and has also been asked to submit the same in writing. He added that the SSP acknowledged that the manner in which five police personnel from his district entered the 'parkarma' of Sri Darbar Sahib recently was inappropriate and should not have happened. He said the police have assured that such a mistake will not be repeated in the future. The jathedar emphasised that nothing should ever happen at Darbar Sahib that disturbs the sanctity of the environment or hurts the religious sentiments of the Sangat.

