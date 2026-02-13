Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump says Netanyahu should be pardoned for corruption

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 01:20 IST
U.S. President ​Donald Trump said on Thursday ‌Israeli Prime ​Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should receive a pardon for corruption charges, saying Israeli President Isaac ‌Herzog should be "ashamed of himself" for not granting one.

Here are the details: * Trump said Netanyahu has been a great wartime prime minister and that ‌Israeli people should shame Herzog for not pardoning him. "He's ‌disgraceful for not giving it. He should give it," Trump said during a White House event.

* Netanyahu met Trump in Washington on Wednesday - the seventh meeting between ⁠the two ​leaders since ⁠Trump took office last year - for talks about reaching a deal on Iran's ⁠nuclear program and its ballistic missiles.

* Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to ​be charged with a crime and denies bribery, fraud and ⁠breach of trust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment. * Trump has publicly urged ⁠the ​Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu several times, and

said in late December that Herzog had told him the pardon was on its ⁠way. Herzog's office was quick to dispute it.

* Under Israeli law, the president ⁠has ⁠authority to pardon convicts. But there is no precedent for issuing a pardon mid-trial.

