Left Menu

Massive fire at paint factory in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a paint factory near Bhawani Nagar here on Thursday, forcing a large-scale emergency response as flames threatened nearby residential properties, officials said. The flames rose high and threatened several houses located close to the factory on Chintpurni Road, the officials said.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:37 IST
Massive fire at paint factory in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; no casualties reported
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a paint factory near Bhawani Nagar here on Thursday, forcing a large-scale emergency response as flames threatened nearby residential properties, officials said. No injuries or loss of life was reported in the incident. According to fire department officials, the blaze erupted late at night and five fire tenders were deployed immediately to control the flames. The flames rose high and threatened several houses located close to the factory on Chintpurni Road, the officials said. Police personnel and civil defence volunteers reached the spot to assist in managing the situation. The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says a deal with Iran could be struck over the next month

Trump says a deal with Iran could be struck over the next month

 United States
2
Cattle smuggler detained under PSA in J-K's Kishtwar

Cattle smuggler detained under PSA in J-K's Kishtwar

 India
3
BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-Money Valuation

BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-...

 Global
4
US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026