Massive fire at paint factory in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a paint factory near Bhawani Nagar here on Thursday, forcing a large-scale emergency response as flames threatened nearby residential properties, officials said. No injuries or loss of life was reported in the incident. According to fire department officials, the blaze erupted late at night and five fire tenders were deployed immediately to control the flames. The flames rose high and threatened several houses located close to the factory on Chintpurni Road, the officials said. Police personnel and civil defence volunteers reached the spot to assist in managing the situation. The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames.

