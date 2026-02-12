Fire breaks out at waste stockyard in Naval Dockyard, brought under control; no one hurt, says Navy

A fire broke out in one of the waste stockyards at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai late Thursday evening, though no casualty was reported in the incident, the Navy said. The fire was brought under control in swift action by Naval fire tenders, it said in a statement. ''No casualty has been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated,'' the Navy said. Earlier, officials said the fire was reported at 10:25pm at a spot diagonally opposite the Gateway of India in Colaba. Some persons in the vicinity have shared videos of the fire on social media.

