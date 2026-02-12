Left Menu

Fire breaks out at waste stockyard in Naval Dockyard, brought under control; no one hurt, says Navy

A fire broke out in one of the waste stockyards at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai late Thursday evening, though no casualty was reported in the incident, the Navy said. The fire was brought under control in swift action by Naval fire tenders, it said in a statement. The cause of the fire is being investigated, the Navy said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:38 IST
Fire breaks out at waste stockyard in Naval Dockyard, brought under control; no one hurt, says Navy
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in one of the waste stockyards at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai late Thursday evening, though no casualty was reported in the incident, the Navy said. The fire was brought under control in swift action by Naval fire tenders, it said in a statement. ''No casualty has been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated,'' the Navy said. Earlier, officials said the fire was reported at 10:25pm at a spot diagonally opposite the Gateway of India in Colaba. Some persons in the vicinity have shared videos of the fire on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says a deal with Iran could be struck over the next month

Trump says a deal with Iran could be struck over the next month

 United States
2
Cattle smuggler detained under PSA in J-K's Kishtwar

Cattle smuggler detained under PSA in J-K's Kishtwar

 India
3
BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-Money Valuation

BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-...

 Global
4
US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026