Guatemalan journalist Zamora granted house arrest again
A Guatemalan judge on Thursday granted journalist Jose Ruben Zamora house arrest, allowing him to leave prison after he was arrested, released and re-imprisoned on charges of money-laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice. "We are very happy, and after four years of my father being basically kidnapped, it is good to see that there is a small step forward in justice," said Zamora's son, Jose Carlos Zamora.
* Zamora, a renowned journalist who founded the Central American nation's now-defunct elPeriodico newspaper, which criticized multiple administrations, is set to return to court in March to continue his legal proceedings. * He was arrested in July 2022 on two charges of alleged money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
* In 2024 he was released on house arrest, but five months later a court ordered his arrest again due to procedural issues and separate cases that undermined the initial decision to release him. * During the hearing, the court ruled there were still procedural "dangers" that could affect the case, but decided to grant house arrest without police surveillance.
* Zamora will need to report to authorities twice every month.
