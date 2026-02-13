Guatemalan journalist Zamora granted house arrest again

A Guatemalan ​judge on Thursday granted journalist ​Jose Ruben Zamora ‌house arrest, allowing ​him to leave prison after he was arrested, released and re-imprisoned on ‌charges of money-laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice. "We are very happy, and after four years of my father being basically kidnapped, it ‌is good to see that there is a small step ‌forward in justice," said Zamora's son, Jose Carlos Zamora.

* Zamora, a renowned journalist who founded the Central American nation's now-defunct elPeriodico newspaper, which ⁠criticized multiple ​administrations, is ⁠set to return to court in March to continue his legal proceedings. * He ⁠was arrested in July 2022 on two charges of alleged money laundering ​and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

* In 2024 he ⁠was released on house arrest, but five months later a court ordered his ⁠arrest ​again due to procedural issues and separate cases that undermined the initial decision to release him. * During the hearing, ⁠the court ruled there were still procedural "dangers" that could affect the ⁠case, but ⁠decided to grant house arrest without police surveillance.

* Zamora will need to report to authorities ‌twice every month.

