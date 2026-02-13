CBS News considering new round of layoffs, could cut at least 15% of staff, Variety says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 04:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
CBS News is considering a new round of layoffs that could see cuts totaling at least 15% of the current staff, Variety reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Variety added that discussions around layoffs and staff reductions remain fluid and said CBS News declined to make executives available for comment.
CBS News could not be immediately reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBS News
- â€‹CBS News
- Variety
- â€Œstaff