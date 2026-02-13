CBS News considering new round of layoffs, could cut at least 15% of staff, Variety says

​CBS News ‌is considering ​a new round of ‌layoffs that could see cuts totaling at ‌least 15% of the current ‌staff, Variety reported on Thursday, citing ⁠three people ​familiar ⁠with the matter. Variety added ⁠that discussions around layoffs ​and staff reductions remain fluid ⁠and said CBS ⁠News ​declined to make executives available for ⁠comment.

CBS News could not ⁠be ⁠immediately reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)