UPDATE 1-Peru lawmakers gather support to call for debate to oust president Jeri

​Peru's congress on Thursday secured enough signatures to begin a debate on the removal and censure of ‌President Jose Jeri, according to congressional documents, in the latest fallout from a scandal involving reports of his undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman.

Once Congress ‌formally files a motion calling for Jeri's removal, the Congress president ‌has 15 days to summon Jeri to the floor. Jeri then will face lawmaker concerns before Congress votes on his potential removal. A censure would also strip Jeri of ⁠his ​prior role as ⁠Congress president, leaving him as a congressman. Jeri took office in October following the removal ⁠of former President Dina Boluarte.

In January, he told lawmakers that calls for his ​removal over the meetings with the Chinese businessman, Zhihua Yang, were an ⁠attempt to destabilize his government and disrupt upcoming elections. Peruvians will head to the polls ⁠to ​elect a new president on April 12. The Andean nation has struggled with deep-seated political instability, with seven presidents, including Jeri, taking the oath ⁠of office since 2016.

Ollanta Humala, who served from 2011 to 2016, was ⁠the last president ⁠to complete a full term. Humala was sentenced to 15 years in prison

for money laundering earlier this year.

