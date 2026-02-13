Peru lawmakers gather support to call for debate to oust president Jeri

​Peru's ​congress on ‌Thursday secured enough ​signatures to begin a ‌debate on the removal and censure of president Jose Jeri, according ‌to a congressional documents.

Jeri took ‌office in October following the removal of former President Dina ⁠Boluarte. ​The ⁠motion follows a scandal involving reports ⁠of undisclosed meetings between the ​president and a Chinese businessman.

The move ⁠marks the latest instance ⁠of ​political volatility in the Andean nation, which has ⁠seen a series of leadership changes ⁠in ⁠recent years.

