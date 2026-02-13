Peru lawmakers gather support to call for debate to oust president Jeri
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 13-02-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 05:23 IST
- Country:
- Peru
Peru's congress on Thursday secured enough signatures to begin a debate on the removal and censure of president Jose Jeri, according to a congressional documents.
Jeri took office in October following the removal of former President Dina Boluarte. The motion follows a scandal involving reports of undisclosed meetings between the president and a Chinese businessman.
The move marks the latest instance of political volatility in the Andean nation, which has seen a series of leadership changes in recent years.
