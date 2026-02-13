Left Menu

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 13-02-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 05:23 IST
Peru lawmakers gather support to call for debate to oust president Jeri
  • Peru

​Peru's ​congress on ‌Thursday secured enough ​signatures to begin a ‌debate on the removal and censure of president Jose Jeri, according ‌to a congressional documents.

Jeri took ‌office in October following the removal of former President Dina ⁠Boluarte. ​The ⁠motion follows a scandal involving reports ⁠of undisclosed meetings between the ​president and a Chinese businessman.

The move ⁠marks the latest instance ⁠of ​political volatility in the Andean nation, which has ⁠seen a series of leadership changes ⁠in ⁠recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

