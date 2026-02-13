3 Meerut-based gang members injured in shootout with Delhi Police

Three alleged members of a Meerut-based gang were injured in a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in the Usmanpur area of the national capital, an official said on Thursday. According to police, the Crime Branch had received specific information that some members of the Asad Gang would be arriving in Usmanpur. ''When the three suspects were spotted riding a motorcycle and were asked to surrender, they opened fire at the police team in a bid to escape. In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs before overpowered,'' the officer said. The three were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. Police said the trio is involved in multiple criminal cases, and further investigation is underway.

