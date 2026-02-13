Left Menu

Actor Vijay set to address TVK meet in Salem on Friday

The party executives meeting and election campaign programme to be attended by the TVK president will be held at the KVP Garden, Seelanaickenpatti, from 12 to 3 pm, the party said in a release and appealed to the cadres to comply with the guidelines issued by the police on security and admission with entry passes containing the QR code.

PTI | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 13-02-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 10:49 IST
Actor Vijay set to address TVK meet in Salem on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Vijay is set to resume his political campaign and is scheduled to address the TVK meeting here on Friday. Vijay had left his Chennai residence to arrive here for the meeting to be held between 12 noon and 3 pm amidst a tight security arrangement by the police here. Nearly 600 police personnel have been deployed at Seelanaickenpatti, where the actor would also address the party functionaries from five districts. Prior to this, the actor had addressed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's meeting in Erode in December 2025. The TVK's Salem central district secretary Tamilan Parthiban said Vijay would also address the party's executive committee members from Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. ''The party executives meeting and election campaign programme to be attended by the TVK president will be held at the KVP Garden, Seelanaickenpatti, from 12 to 3 pm,'' the party said in a release and appealed to the cadres to comply with the guidelines issued by the police on security and admission with entry passes containing the QR code. ''Only 4,998 people who have been provided the entry passes with QR code alone will be allowed to participate in this programme,'' the release had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gaudium IVF and Women Health to float IPO on Feb 20

Gaudium IVF and Women Health to float IPO on Feb 20

 India
2
Ireland look for inspiration from skipper Stirling to keep T20WC hopes alive

Ireland look for inspiration from skipper Stirling to keep T20WC hopes alive

 Sri Lanka
3
Himachal: Mid-day meal worker murdered in school before students

Himachal: Mid-day meal worker murdered in school before students

 India
4
Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches up 13 pc year-on-year in January at 4,49,616 units: SIAM.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches up 13 pc year-on-year in January at 4,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026