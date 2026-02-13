Left Menu

Fire breaks out at paint factory in Palghar; no injuries

A fire broke out at a paint manufacturing unit in the Vasai East area of Maharashtras Palghar district on Friday, officials said. The fire had intensified due to the presence of materials needed to make paint and other highly flammable substances inside the factory, said a fire official from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:37 IST
Fire breaks out at paint factory in Palghar; no injuries
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a paint manufacturing unit in the Vasai East area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, officials said. Nobody was injured in the fire that started around 10.30 am at the factory in Aisha Compound, which houses several industrial units. Thick plumes of smoke and flames rising high into the air could be seen from a distance, they said. ''Upon receiving information, our teams reached the site with three fire engines. The fire had intensified due to the presence of materials needed to make paint and other highly flammable substances inside the factory,'' said a fire official from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation. The fire has now been brought under control, the official said. Though no injuries were reported, property worth several lakhs of rupees appears to have been gutted in the blaze, he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K students denied admission despite university assurance, says NC MP in Rajya Sabha

J&K students denied admission despite university assurance, says NC MP in Ra...

 India
2
Take money, its yours, but vote for TVK's 'whistle', says party chief Vijay in Salem rally.

Take money, its yours, but vote for TVK's 'whistle', says party chief Vijay ...

 India
3
Running vehicles catch fire in separate incidents in Kerala

Running vehicles catch fire in separate incidents in Kerala

 India
4
Over 32,000 cancer cases reported in recent years in J-K

Over 32,000 cancer cases reported in recent years in J-K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026