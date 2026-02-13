UP man loses Rs 63 lakh in online trading fraud

A case has been registered in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district after a man was allegedly duped of Rs 63 lakh on the pretext of high returns through a fake online trading application, police said on Friday. According to police, an FIR was lodged on Thursday at Kotwali police station in Ballia city on the complaint of Aditya Gupta. In his complaint, Gupta alleged that between January 16 and February 6, he was lured with false assurances of profit through a fraudulent online trading app named ''Tikne C''. He claimed that the accused got him to transfer money into different bank accounts and cheated him of Rs 63 lakh. The FIR has been registered under Section 66D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, which deals with cheating by personation using computer resources. Gupta also alleged that a fake app and a WhatsApp group were created to convince him to invest money. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the findings.

