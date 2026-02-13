UP: 6-year-old boy crushed to death under tractor in Ballia

A six-year-old boy was killed after allegedly being crushed under a tractor while on his way to the fields with his uncle in Ballia district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Sarangpur village under the Bansdih Kotwali area of Ballia. According to the police, Sunil Yadav was taking his nephew, Anjani, on a tractor to their fields when the child lost balance and fell off near the Sarangpur culvert. Seeing the boy fall, the driver lost control of the tractor, causing it to overturn. Anjani got trapped under the tractor and died on the spot, police said. Kotwali in-charge Praveen Kumar Singh said the police conducted inquest proceedings and later handed over the body to his family.

