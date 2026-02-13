Left Menu

Motivational speaker, former police officer held in POCSO case in Malappuram

Philip Mambad, known for conducting motivational classes for youngsters through offline and online platforms, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by a minor, police said. Officials at the Nilambur police station confirmed that a POCSO Act case has been registered based on the complaint of the parents of the minor girl against Mambad and that he is currently in custody.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:32 IST
A motivational speaker and former police officer was taken into custody in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Nilambur here on Friday, police said. Philip Mambad, known for conducting motivational classes for youngsters through offline and online platforms, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by a minor, police said. The case was initially registered at the Chevayur police station in Kozhikode on Thursday and was later transferred to the Nilambur police for investigation. Officials at the Nilambur police station confirmed that a POCSO Act case has been registered based on the complaint of the parents of the minor girl against Mambad and that he is currently in custody. Police said Mambad is being interrogated, and further details of the case will be revealed after his arrest is formally recorded. Mambad had served as a Sub-Inspector in the Kerala Police before taking voluntary retirement to pursue a career in personality development and mentoring.

