Bund yields hit fresh two-month low ahead of US data
Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro area’s benchmark, dropped one basis point to 2.763%, its lowest since December 4, on track for a 9 bps weekly fall.
Euro area benchmark Bund yields hit a fresh two-month low on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly drop since March ahead of U.S. economic data due later in the session.
Markets have been tracking U.S. Treasuries, but the European Central Bank is expected to keep policy on hold this year. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area's benchmark, dropped one basis point to 2.763%, its lowest since December 4, on track for a 9 bps weekly fall. U.S. Treasury yields edged up in early London trading, with benchmark 10-year paper up half a basis point at 4.11% after falling the previous day on labour market data.
Money markets priced in a 30% chance of an ECB cut to interest rates by December. Germany's two-year yield, more sensitive to expectations for policy rates, was down one basis point at 2.02%.
Italy's 10-year government bond yields fell 0.5 basis points (bps) to 3.39%. The gap versus Bunds was at 60 bps after falling to 53.50 bps in mid-January, its lowest since August 2008. Analysts mentioned progress on European financial integration as a key factor for further tightening in euro area yield spreads. (reporting by Stefano Rebaudo Editing by David Goodman)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Germany's far-right woos unhappy car workers
Germany's Merz says no to European protectionism but EU needs to defend itself
UPDATE 1-Germany wants to deliver 5 more missile interceptors to Ukraine, defence minister says
Germany to deliver 5 more interceptor missiles to Ukraine, defence minister says
Arunachal minister seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Germany