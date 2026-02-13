Left Menu

UPDATE 1-One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odesa region, deputy PM says

A Russian ‌drone attack ​killed one person and injured six others at one of ‌the ports in Ukraine's Odesa region on the Black Sea, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on ‌Friday. "Russia launched massive strikes on port and ‌railway infrastructure," he wrote on Telegram, Infrastructure of a business, fertiliser warehouses and vehicles, including freight wagons, were damaged, Kuleba said, adding ⁠the ​attack sparked ⁠a fire. Kuleba did not name the port.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:02 IST
Kuleba did not name the port. Facilities at ⁠the three Black Sea ports around the city of Odesa ​have been frequent targets, and the region also ⁠houses the Danube River ports. Regional Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper ⁠said ​that energy, industrial, and residential infrastructure in the region was also targeted.

He had reported earlier that ⁠the attack caused "substantial" disruption to power, heat and ⁠water supplies. Railway ⁠infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region also came under attack, Kuleba said.

